Victor Scott will be St. Louis' Opening Day center fielder, pushing Siani to a bench role, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Siani and Scott competed for the starting role in center field this spring, and Scott pulled away with outstanding numbers during the exhibition slate while Siani has posted an ugly .334 OPS over 47 plate appearances. Siani will still make the Opening Day roster, but he's slated to work as the Cardinals' fourth outfielder. Both Scott and Siani are left-handed batters, so if Scott performs well, he could be in the lineup nearly every day against both righties and lefties.
