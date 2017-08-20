Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Allows five runs in Saturday loss
Wacha (9-6) allowed five runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out three across four innings to take the loss Saturday against the Pirates.
Wacha gave up a pair of two-run homers in a five-run second inning, and he was unable to give the Cardinals a chance to gain a road victory. Although the majority of his starts have been very effective, he's allowed at least four earned runs in three of his last six starts to raise his ERA from 3.71 to 4.08, and fantasy owners will have to hope that he can quickly get back on track. He'll make his next start Friday against the Rays.
More News
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Falls to Braves•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Picks up ninth win Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Exits after just four frames•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Goes six strong in win•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Downed by Cubs in primetime•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Shuts out Mets on three hits•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...