Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Allows five runs in Saturday loss

Wacha (9-6) allowed five runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out three across four innings to take the loss Saturday against the Pirates.

Wacha gave up a pair of two-run homers in a five-run second inning, and he was unable to give the Cardinals a chance to gain a road victory. Although the majority of his starts have been very effective, he's allowed at least four earned runs in three of his last six starts to raise his ERA from 3.71 to 4.08, and fantasy owners will have to hope that he can quickly get back on track. He'll make his next start Friday against the Rays.