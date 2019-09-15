Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Allows no runs in five innings
Wacha gave up five hits and no walks while striking out one through five scoreless innings in a no-decision against the Brewers on Sunday.
Wacha delivered in his five innings, only allowing five baserunners and leaving the game in line for the win. Wacha continues to be limited in his outings, as he only has one outing with more than five innings in his previous eight starts. The 28-year-old has a 4.76 ERA and 100 strikeouts through 22 starts this season. Wacha is scheduled to make his next start Friday against the Cubs at Wrigley Field.
More News
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Tough-luck loser in Coors•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Set for conventional start Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Effective as bullpen day opener•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Starting on short rest Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Provides seven strong frames•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Yields three runs in short outing•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...
-
Week 26 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Luis Severino is coming back just in time for a two-start week. Scott White weighs him against...
-
Week 26 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Early first base rankings for 2020
First base will start out deep and get even deeper in 2020. Scott White attempts to sort out...
-
Waivers: Will Hoerner, Lewis matter?
From the headline-grabbing debuts of Nico Hoerner and Kyle Lewis to Johnny Cueto's triumphant...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...