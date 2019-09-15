Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Allows no runs in five innings

Wacha gave up five hits and no walks while striking out one through five scoreless innings in a no-decision against the Brewers on Sunday.

Wacha delivered in his five innings, only allowing five baserunners and leaving the game in line for the win. Wacha continues to be limited in his outings, as he only has one outing with more than five innings in his previous eight starts. The 28-year-old has a 4.76 ERA and 100 strikeouts through 22 starts this season. Wacha is scheduled to make his next start Friday against the Cubs at Wrigley Field.