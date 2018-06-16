Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Allows three home runs in loss
Wacha (8-2) allowed nine runs (eight earned) on seven hits in a loss to the Cubs on Friday, walking four and striking out two in four innings.
Wacha gave up three home runs on the night, starting with a solo home run by Ian Happ, a two-run shot by Kris Bryant and a three-run homer by Kyle Schwarber. Wacha had allowed only five home runs prior to Friday's start, and he hadn't allowed more than four runs in any start before the outing. Despite the rough night, the right-hander still holds a respectable 3.24 ERA and 1.19 WHIP while holding opponents to a .213 batting average. He'll look to get back on track in his next start on the road against the Phillies.
More News
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Picks up eighth win Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Takes no-hitter into ninth inning•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Stifles Brewers for sixth win•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Pitches well again in no-decision•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Moves to 5-1•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Holds Padres to one run in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Week 13 two-start pitcher rankings
One pitcher in particular stands out on the waiver wire for Week 13 (June 18-24), and according...
-
Fantasy baseball: All-in on Joe Panik
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Revisiting my preseason sleepers
Some of Scott White's sleeper picks have come through, and some have flopped miserably. And...
-
Pick up Velasquez and Conforto
Heath Cummings says you can't leave the upside of Vince Velasquez and Michael Conforto on the...
-
Which closers can you trust, really?
There's a difference in the way managers have approached the ninth inning this season, and...