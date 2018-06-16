Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Allows three home runs in loss

Wacha (8-2) allowed nine runs (eight earned) on seven hits in a loss to the Cubs on Friday, walking four and striking out two in four innings.

Wacha gave up three home runs on the night, starting with a solo home run by Ian Happ, a two-run shot by Kris Bryant and a three-run homer by Kyle Schwarber. Wacha had allowed only five home runs prior to Friday's start, and he hadn't allowed more than four runs in any start before the outing. Despite the rough night, the right-hander still holds a respectable 3.24 ERA and 1.19 WHIP while holding opponents to a .213 batting average. He'll look to get back on track in his next start on the road against the Phillies.