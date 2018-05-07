Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Another no-decision Sunday

Wacha did not factor into the decision in an extra-innings win over the Cubs on Sunday, allowing two runs (one earned) on six hits and three walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out five.

Wacha had worked up to 96 pitches by the time he got the hook, with only 59 of those finding the strike zone. The right-hander's ERA remains a solid 3.35 thanks in part to a career-best 78.4 percent strand rate, but he's tempting fate with a career-worst 4.3 BB/9. Wacha has issued multiple free passes in five of seven starts thus far, yet his record remains an impressive 4-1 after logging no-decisions in two consecutive starts. He'll look to get back into the win column against the Padres next Friday night.