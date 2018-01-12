Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Avoids arbitration

Wacha agreed to a one-year contract with the Cardinals on Friday, avoiding arbitration.

Wacha put together a fine 2017, but he lost effectiveness later in his outings, posting a 6.25 ERA the second time through the order and a 5.66 mark the third time through. He will still have appeal as a mid-rotation fantasy arm in 2018 given the team context.

