Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Avoids arbitration
Wacha agreed to a one-year contract with the Cardinals on Friday, avoiding arbitration.
Wacha put together a fine 2017, but he lost effectiveness later in his outings, posting a 6.25 ERA the second time through the order and a 5.66 mark the third time through. He will still have appeal as a mid-rotation fantasy arm in 2018 given the team context.
Top 50 (value) keepers for 2018
Are you looking for value with your keepers? Does the draft pick you'd be forfeiting correspond...
Post-winter meetings Roto mock draft
The winter meetings have ended, and much of the Fantasy Baseball landscape is the same. But...
Ozuna further clogs Cards outfield
The Cardinals' pursuit of Giancarlo Stanton ended with them acquiring Marcell Ozuna, but Scott...
Stanton ups the value of other Yankees
With Saturday's trade, Giancarlo Stanton teams up with Aaron Judge to make the Yankees' already...
How does Ohtani fit with Angels?
Shohei Ohtani has made his decision, but how exactly the Angels plan to use him remains anybody's...
Dee Gordon trade hurts long-term outlook
Dee Gordon has a new team and a new position. He'll play the outfield in Seattle, which could...