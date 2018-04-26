Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Beats Mets for fourth straight win

Wacha (4-1) allowed one run on five hits and a walk with eight strikeouts over six innings to pick up the win Wednesday against the Mets.

Wacha picked up his fourth win with his best start of the season against one of the National League's better lineups. His eight strikeouts, earned with 17 swinging strikes, established a new season high. Wacha's fastball was dancing Wednesday night, as he located it for a strike 75 percent of the time but still drew eight whiffs with it on 43 offerings -- an 18.6 percent rate typically reserved for breaking pitches. After a slow start with uncharacteristically poor control, Wacha is enjoying a 3.62 ERA and has walked just two batters in his past two starts.