Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Begins rehab assignment

Wacha (oblique) began a rehab assignment with high-A Palm Beach on Friday, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

Wacha has been out for just shy of two months with a left oblique strain. Given the length of his absence, he'll likely need at least two or three rehab appearances, putting his return sometime in late August or early September, barring setbacks.

