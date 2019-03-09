Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Bitten by home-run ball

Wacha surrendered two runs on six hits and struck out two over four innings Friday against Washington.

Wacha allowed two solo homers in the first inning but managed to settle down and hold the Nationals at bay for the remainder of his outing. He struggled to keep runners off the basepaths, although he didn't hand out any free passes, which was an issue last season (71:36 K:BB over 84.1 frames).

More News
Our Latest Stories