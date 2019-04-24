Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Bullpen set for Friday
Wacha (knee) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Friday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Wacha is currently on the injured list with left knee patellar tendinitis, though his stay on the shelf is expected to be brief. If everything goes as planned during Friday's mound session, Wacha could be cleared to rejoin the Cardinals' rotation Monday against the Nationals.
