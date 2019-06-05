Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Candidate to start Sunday

Wacha is a candidate to start Sunday against the Cubs, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

The Cardinals have an opening in their rotation following the demotion of Genesis Cabrera, and Wacha is a candidate to fill that opening. After struggling in his first relief appearance following his move to the bullpen, the right-hander fired 2.1 scoreless innings in a loss to the Reds on Tuesday, allowing just two hits while striking out three.

More News
Our Latest Stories