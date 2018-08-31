Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Cleared to resume throwing

Wacha (oblique) was cleared to resume playing catch Friday, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

Wacha was examined by team doctors Wednesday and was given the go-ahead to resume throwing. He'll proceed to throwing off a mound in a bullpen session if all goes well Friday, and he could make another rehab start next week if he remains free of setbacks. Wacha had worked up to 52 pitches by the time he exited his start for Double-A Springfield last Tuesday, so he'd likely attempt to hit the 70-75 pitch range if he does toe the rubber in the minors on at least one more occasion.

