Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Cleared to resume throwing
Wacha (oblique) was cleared to resume playing catch Friday, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
Wacha was examined by team doctors Wednesday and was given the go-ahead to resume throwing. He'll proceed to throwing off a mound in a bullpen session if all goes well Friday, and he could make another rehab start next week if he remains free of setbacks. Wacha had worked up to 52 pitches by the time he exited his start for Double-A Springfield last Tuesday, so he'd likely attempt to hit the 70-75 pitch range if he does toe the rubber in the minors on at least one more occasion.
More News
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Recovering after setback•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Undergoing further evaluation•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Exits rehab start with fatigue•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Leaves Tuesday's rehab start•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: To make next rehab start Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Encouraging second rehab outing•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...
-
Some possible September call-ups
September roster expansion normally isn't a time when teams promote their best prospects, but...
-
Murphy, Turner moving up
Scott White updates his rankings and highlights veteran mashers Daniel Murphy and Justin T...
-
12 pitchers who may not be worth it
Some of the pitchers we had grown to trust are faltering at the worst possible time. Scott...
-
Waivers: Luis Urias gets his chance
The Padres call up an intriguing middle infield prospect, and Tyler White continues to make...
-
Waivers: Giolito showing upside
Looking for some upside down the stretch? The former top pitching prospect in baseball could...