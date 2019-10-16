Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Completes simulated game

Wacha (shoulder) tossed a two-inning, 40-pitch simulated game Tuesday in Washington, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Wacha ultimately wasn't activated before the end of the season after the Cardinals' playoff run concluded Tuesday, when the Nationals finished off a four-game sweep in the NLCS. That said, the right-hander's ability to face hitters suggests he'll be in store for a fairly normal offseason. An unrestricted free agent this winter, Wacha should be able to find work as a back-end starter, though it's unclear how much interest the Cardinals might have in retaining him.

