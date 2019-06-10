Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Confirmed as Monday's starter

Wacha will start Monday in Miami as expected, FOX Sports Midwest reports.

Wacha struggled to a 5.59 ERA through his first nine starts of the season, earning a demotion to the bullpen. After one awful relief appearance and one good one, he's now needed again in the rotation. It's not yet clear if he's back in the rotation to stay or if another poor start could send him right back to the pen.

More News
Our Latest Stories