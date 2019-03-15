Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Cruises through five scoreless

Wacha allowed five hits and two walks and struck out two in five scoreless innings Thursday against the Mets.

Wacha allowed seven batters to reach base, but he managed to escape without surrendering a run in his fourth start of the spring. He's posted a 1.93 ERA with nine strikeouts over 14 innings in spring games.

