Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Cruises through five scoreless
Wacha allowed five hits and two walks and struck out two in five scoreless innings Thursday against the Mets.
Wacha allowed seven batters to reach base, but he managed to escape without surrendering a run in his fourth start of the spring. He's posted a 1.93 ERA with nine strikeouts over 14 innings in spring games.
More News
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Bitten by home-run ball•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: No drama on deadline day•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Shut down for season•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Shifts to 60-day DL•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Slated for bullpen upon possible return•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Scratched from minor-league start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Top-100 Prospects
Just because the top prospects won't be starting the season in the majors doesn't mean Vladimir...
-
ADP Review: 12 who are underrated
Looking for value on Draft Day? If average draft position is any indication, these 12 names...
-
Players we love, spring surprises
Scott White, Heath Cummings and Adam Aizer expound on the players they love for 2019, spring...
-
Are these prime 'risks' really risky?
Finding prime players with the right kinds of injury risk can be a game-changer in Fantasy...
-
NL-only Rotisserie mock draft
Enough has happened already in spring training to change the complexion of an NL-only draft....
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...