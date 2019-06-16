Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Crushed by Mets
Wacha (4-3) took the loss Saturday against the Mets after giving up six runs (five earned) on seven hits over four innings. He struck out four and walked one.
The Mets wasted little time getting to Wacha as they put up five runs during the first inning, including a 458-foot, three-run homer from Pete Alonso. The right-hander fired six scoreless innings in his return to the starting rotation last Monday but found the other end of the spectrum Saturday. Assuming he sticks in the rotation for another turn, Wacha lines up to start Thursday versus the Marlins.
