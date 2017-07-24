Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Downed by Cubs in primetime
Wacha gave up five earned runs on six hits across six innings in a 5-3 loss to the Cubs on Sunday night. He struck out six and didn't issue a walk.
The loss snaps a four-game winning streak for Wacha, who owned a miniscule 1.01 ERA and 0.86 WHIP during that span. The 26-year-old is now 7-4 with a 3.93 ERA and 100:32 K:BB in 18 starts this season, and is firmly entrenched behind Carlos Martinez and Lance Lynn as the team's No. 3 starter.
