Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Downs Nats in return

Wacha (2-0) picked up the win in Monday's 6-3 victory over the Nationals, giving up three runs on four hits and three walks over five innings while striking out five.

The right-hander gave up all three runs in the second inning, including a bases-loaded walk to opposing pitcher Patrick Corbin, but Wacha settled down after that and was rewarded when the Cards erupted for six runs in the fifth. He threw 67 of 101 pitches for strikes in his first start since recovering from mild tendinitis in his left knee. Wacha will carry a 4.78 ERA and 29:17 K:BB through 26.1 innings into his next start Saturday, on the road against the Cubs.