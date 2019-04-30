Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Downs Nats in return
Wacha (2-0) picked up the win in Monday's 6-3 victory over the Nationals, giving up three runs on four hits and three walks over five innings while striking out five.
The right-hander gave up all three runs in the second inning, including a bases-loaded walk to opposing pitcher Patrick Corbin, but Wacha settled down after that and was rewarded when the Cards erupted for six runs in the fifth. He threw 67 of 101 pitches for strikes in his first start since recovering from mild tendinitis in his left knee. Wacha will carry a 4.78 ERA and 29:17 K:BB through 26.1 innings into his next start Saturday, on the road against the Cubs.
More News
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Ready to go after IL stint•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Officially named Monday's starter•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Successful bullpen Friday•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Bullpen set for Friday•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Not expected to miss much time•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Heads to injured list•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: Buy-low aces?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks a big weekend, discusses two hot rookies, buy-low...
-
Waivers: Chavis, Kieboom look worthy
A weekend of action whipped up lots to break down, starting with rookies Michael Chavis and...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 6 Preview: Hitters
Our Scott White considers the startability of Carter Kieboom and looks at some of his favorite...
-
Week 6 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 6 is light on the two-start options, and most of the advisable ones are already owned....
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 6 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start