Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Earns win despite rough outing

Wacha (3-0) gave up four runs on nine hits, walking one batter and striking out a pair in 5.2 innings to earn the win versus Pittsburgh on Thursday.

Wacha was victimized by a trio of Gregory Polanco run-producing hits -- including the only ball to leave the yard in the high-scoring matchup -- but managed to stick around long enough to earn his third victory of the year. It has been an up-and-down season for the Cardinals hurler, as he has yet to take a loss despite failing to complete six innings in five of his seven starts. He'll carry a 5.35 ERA and 1.65 WHIP into his next start against Atlanta on Wednesday.