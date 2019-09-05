Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Effective as bullpen day opener
Wacha was the opening pitcher in a loss to the Giants on Wednesday, firing two scoreless innings in which he allowed two hits and a walk while recording two strikeouts.
Wacha was limited to just 38 pitches while pitching on three days rest, but he was effective in his pair of frames. The right-hander also generated a quality start against the Reds in his previous outing, and he's likely due to for another turn as a conventional starter in his next trip to the mound.
More News
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Starting on short rest Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Provides seven strong frames•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Yields three runs in short outing•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Short outing in no-decision•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Falls to 6-6•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Rejoining rotation Thursday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...
-
Waivers: Injury opens door for Tucker
Prospect Kyle Tucker didn't have a path to playing time until George Springer collided with...
-
Waivers: Manaea, Lowe return
Gavin Lux may be on his way, but Sept. 1 also reintroduced us to old friends like Sean Manaea...
-
Lux could make Bichette-like impact
Gavin Lux is coming up, and the impact could be considerable, says our Scott White.
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...