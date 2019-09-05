Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Effective as bullpen day opener

Wacha was the opening pitcher in a loss to the Giants on Wednesday, firing two scoreless innings in which he allowed two hits and a walk while recording two strikeouts.

Wacha was limited to just 38 pitches while pitching on three days rest, but he was effective in his pair of frames. The right-hander also generated a quality start against the Reds in his previous outing, and he's likely due to for another turn as a conventional starter in his next trip to the mound.