Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Encouraging second rehab outing

Wacha (oblique) fired 3.2 scoreless innings in High-A Palm Beach's win over Fort Myers on Thursday, allowing one hit while recording four strikeouts.

Wacha was originally slated to toe the rubber for Double-A Springfield in his second rehab appearance, but he ultimately made another start with Palm Beach. The outing was considerably better than Wacha's first one last Saturday, when he was charged with three earned runs over just two-thirds of an inning. The right-hander worked up to a solid allotment of 49 pitches Thursday, certainly an encouraging volume of work. It remains to be seen if Wacha will face a higher level of competition in his third rehab start, which projects to come at some point early next week.