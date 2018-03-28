Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Enhanced repertoire heading into '18

Wacha, who recorded six strikeouts over four scoreless innings in which he allowed three hits and a walk in a Grapefruit League win over the Blue Jays on Monday, is successfully wielding a four-pitch arsenal heading into the regular season, Heather Engel of MLB.com reports.

Wacha feels he's gotten his curveball up to snuff this spring, while his cutter has continued to come along as well. Combined with his fastball and changeup, the right-hander heads into 2018 with a four-pitch arsenal that he's confident he can deploy at any point in the count. Manager Mike Matheny shares Wacha's enthusiasm, especially after seeing him generate a solid 3.32 ERA in 19 innings across five exhibition appearances. "Any time you add anything else to his pitches, it makes that changeup [even more useful]," Matheny said. "The fastball, he's elevating it as good as I've ever seen him do it."