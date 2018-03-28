Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Enhanced repertoire heading into '18
Wacha, who recorded six strikeouts over four scoreless innings in which he allowed three hits and a walk in a Grapefruit League win over the Blue Jays on Monday, is successfully wielding a four-pitch arsenal heading into the regular season, Heather Engel of MLB.com reports.
Wacha feels he's gotten his curveball up to snuff this spring, while his cutter has continued to come along as well. Combined with his fastball and changeup, the right-hander heads into 2018 with a four-pitch arsenal that he's confident he can deploy at any point in the count. Manager Mike Matheny shares Wacha's enthusiasm, especially after seeing him generate a solid 3.32 ERA in 19 innings across five exhibition appearances. "Any time you add anything else to his pitches, it makes that changeup [even more useful]," Matheny said. "The fastball, he's elevating it as good as I've ever seen him do it."
More News
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Extended minors outing Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Adds two pitches to in-game repertoire•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Touched up for long ball Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Focuses on strengthening legs•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Avoids arbitration•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Takes tough loss Wednesday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 1
Need a replacement hitter for Week 1? Scott White has you covered with 10 possible additions...
-
More sleepers, breakouts, busts
Chris Towers runs through his Sleeper, Breakout and Bust picks before the season kicks off...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 1
Need a fill-in pitcher for the shortened first week of Fantasy Baseball season? Scott White...
-
12-team H2H Categories mock
In the final mock draft of the preseason, Heath Cummings uses his preferred strategy in his...
-
Under-the-radar developments
Headliners like Ronald Acuna and Scott Kingery aren't lost on anyone this time of year, but...
-
Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...