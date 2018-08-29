Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Exits rehab start with fatigue

Wacha (oblique) was forced to leave Tuesday's rehab start at Double-A Springfield due to fatigue, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

Wacha lasted only 2.1 innings Tuesday (52 pitches) before exiting his third rehab start. The fatigue designation doesn't reveal much about his status going forward, and the 27-year-old will be further evaluated Wednesday in St. Louis.

More News
Our Latest Stories