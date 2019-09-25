Play

Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Exits with apparent injury

Wacha was removed from Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks with an apparent injury, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

It's unclear what forced Wacha to exit Wednesday's game with a trainer, but it comes at a tough time with less than a week left in the regular season. Prior to exiting, the right-hander allowed two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out three batters in 1.2 innings. Mike Mayers entered the game in his place.

