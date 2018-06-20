Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Exits with trainer
Wacha left with a team trainer in the fourth inning of Wednesday's game against the Phillies, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
The nature of his injury is not yet clear. Prior to leaving the game, the righty had allowed three runs on six hits in 3.2 innings.
More News
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Suffers left oblique strain•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Allows three home runs in loss•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Picks up eighth win Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Takes no-hitter into ninth inning•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Stifles Brewers for sixth win•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Pitches well again in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Stanton struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-200 rest-of-season H2H rankings
Scott White ranks the top-200 players for H2H scoring leagues with an eye on the rest of the...
-
Replacing closers Strickland, Herrera
An injury and a trade have opened the door to ninth-inning duties in San Francisco and Kansas...
-
Waivers: German, Peralta
If Domingo German somehow went unclaimed for the two-start week, you need to correct it, according...
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield moving up
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Podcast: Closers on the move?
Kelvin Herrera is the first closer to be traded, so what happens next?