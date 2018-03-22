Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Extended minors outing Wednesday
Wacha cruised through six innings against Astros minor leaguers Wednesday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
He threw approximately 80 pitches along the way, making it a highly productive outing as he continues prepping for a projected 2018 debut in the third game of the season. The possibility exists for Wacha to get some final tune-up work against the Blue Jays early next week in a pair of Montreal exhibitions, although he ultimately may work on the side.
