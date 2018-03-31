Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Fails to go five innings in loss

Wacha allowed four earned runs in 4.2 innings Saturday against the Mets, striking out just two batters while allowing five hits, four home runs and two walks.

The performance earned Wacha a loss in his season debut. It's too early to worry about him after just one start, though it was certainly a disappointing one. The 26-year-old has suppressed home runs thus far in his career, with a 10 percent HR/FB rate, though he gave up solo shots to Travis d'Arnaud and Yoenis Cespedes on Saturday. The lack of strikeouts is also concerning, though it's just one start. Wacha will remain startable in most leagues until he posts a few more duds like this one.