Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Fails to go five innings in loss
Wacha allowed four earned runs in 4.2 innings Saturday against the Mets, striking out just two batters while allowing five hits, four home runs and two walks.
The performance earned Wacha a loss in his season debut. It's too early to worry about him after just one start, though it was certainly a disappointing one. The 26-year-old has suppressed home runs thus far in his career, with a 10 percent HR/FB rate, though he gave up solo shots to Travis d'Arnaud and Yoenis Cespedes on Saturday. The lack of strikeouts is also concerning, though it's just one start. Wacha will remain startable in most leagues until he posts a few more duds like this one.
More News
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Enhanced repertoire heading into '18•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Extended minors outing Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Adds two pitches to in-game repertoire•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Touched up for long ball Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Focuses on strengthening legs•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Avoids arbitration•
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...