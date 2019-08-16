Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Falls to 6-6
Wacha (6-6) took the loss against the Reds on Thursday, giving up two earned runs on five hits over five innings, striking out three and walking two in a 2-1 loss for the Cardinals.
Wacha pitched well, but he still got tagged with his sixth loss of the season, as he was outdueled thanks to a brilliant effort from the Reds' Sonny Gray. It was a welcome bounceback after Wacha got blown up for six earned by the Dodgers in his last start on August 5, but the right-hander still sports an unimpressive 5.44 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 75:44 K:BB across 94.1 innings on the season.
