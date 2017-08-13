Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Falls to Braves
Wacha (9-5) ended up with the loss Sunday, allowing four earned runs on eight hits across five innings to the Braves. The final score was 6-3.
Wacha only issued a single free pass in the afternoon affair but only managed one strikeout, as well. The Iowa native's ERA (3.85) and WHIP (1.32) this season are right in line with his career marks of 3.73 and 1.28, and his 115 K's have him on pace for a new career high.
