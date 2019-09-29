Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Feeling better Saturday

Wacha (shoulder) was feeling less soreness in his shoulder Saturday but still isn't slated to throw for several more days, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Wacha is getting plenty of down time over the next several days while performing some light workouts and receiving treatment. The right-hander reported feeling less tightness and soreness overall as compared to Wednesday, when he first began feeling discomfort before his start against the Diamondbacks. Wacha's potential availability for the postseason won't gain any appreciable degree of clarity until he begins throwing again later in the coming week.