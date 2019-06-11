Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Fires six shutout innings
Wacha (4-2) coughed up five hits and two walks across six scoreless frames Monday, striking out four and earning the win over Miami.
It was Wacha's first start since May 22 after he was demoted to bullpen duties and he absolutely impressed in his return. Including his last relief appearance, he's gone 8.1 innings without yielding a run, lowering his season ERA from 6.61 to 5.63 in the process. Monday's outing should have been enough to keep him in the rotation at least while Adam Wainwright (hamstring) is on the injured list. Wacha will likely see the Mets in New York on Saturday.
