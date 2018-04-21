Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Gets win with quality start
Wacha (3-1) pitched 6.2 strong innings in Friday's win over the Reds, allowing one run on six hits with three strikeouts and one walk.
Wacha had a solid outing Friday, earning his first quality start of the season. He allowed no extra-base hits and only one run that came via a sacrifice fly. Through four starts, Wacha has a 4.22 ERA and 1.45 WHIP, along with 15 strikeouts and 11 walks in 21.1 innings. Next week will be a home start against the Mets.
