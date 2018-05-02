Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Goes five innings in no-decision

Wacha allowed two runs on five hits through five innings Tuesday, striking out three and walking three in a no-decision against the White Sox.

The only runs Wacha allowed came from a two-run double by Yoan Moncada in the fourth inning, but White Sox starter James Shields outdueled the young righty. Wacha was eventually bailed out from the loss by a ninth-inning comeback from the Cardinals. The 26-year-old now has a 3.62 ERA and 1.39 WHIP, and is holding opponents to a .246 batting average. The Cardinals are currently operating on a four-man rotation, but with a day off Thursday, Wacha should be in line to face the Cubs at home for his next start Sunday.