Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Goes six strong in win
Wacha (8-4) tossed six shutout innings, allowing three hits and recording five strikeouts, in Saturday's 1-0 win over the Diamondbacks.
Wacha was essentially in control all night, not allowing a hit until a Chris Owings double in the fifth, but got the hook after his pitch count hit 93 through six innings. It was a nice rebound outing following the right-hander's last start, in which he surrendered five earned runs in a loss to the Cubs, and brings an end to what has been his most successful month this season. Wacha has now gone 3-1 with a 2.36 ERA and a 32:4 K:BB over his last five starts, a strong trend he'll look to continue in the latter half of the season. His next appearance is scheduled for Thursday against the Brewers.
