Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Grinds out win
Wacha (2-1) allowed three earned runs on five hits while walking three and striking out five across five innings to earn the win against the Reds on Thursday.
Despite a pedestrian line, Wacha flashed positive skill in his Thursday start, inducing 11 swinging strikes and keeping six of the 10 balls put in play on the ground. His control remains a concern as he has now surrendered 10 free passes in 14.2 innings pitched. Given the weakened Cincinnati lineup -- they were without Joey Votto as well as Eugenio Suarez and Scott Schebler -- it would have been nice to see more out of Wacha's final line, but this outing still has to be considered positive overall.
