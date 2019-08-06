Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Hammered for six runs

Wacha (6-5) yielded six runs on seven hits and two walks over 3.2 innings Monday, striking out three batters and taking a loss to the Dodgers.

Wacha faltered early Monday, allowing a three-run blast to Cody Bellinger in the first inning. In the fourth, he allowed a solo shot to Joc Pederson, walked Max Muncy, and then hit the showers early. The former All-Star is sporting a disappointing 5.54 ERA across 89.1 innings in 2019. Wacha will get an easier matchup at home Sunday against Pittsburgh.