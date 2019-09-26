Play

Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Heading for MRI

Wacha will undergo an MRI on his right shoulder Thursday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Wacha was lifted from Wednesday's start after 1.2 innings with what the Cardinals are calling a mild shoulder strain, per Goold. The MRI will help determine the specifics of the injury while the 28-year-old's postseason availability hangs in the balance.

