Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Heading for MRI
Wacha will undergo an MRI on his right shoulder Thursday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Wacha was lifted from Wednesday's start after 1.2 innings with what the Cardinals are calling a mild shoulder strain, per Goold. The MRI will help determine the specifics of the injury while the 28-year-old's postseason availability hangs in the balance.
