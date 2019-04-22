Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Heads to injured list

Wacha was placed on the 10-day injured list with left knee patellar tendinitis Monday.

The move is retroactive to Friday, so Wacha is eligible to return April 29 and miss just one start. It's unclear if his absence is expected to be that brief or if he'll be required to miss more time. Rather than calling up someone to fill his rotation spot, the Cardinals recalled utility man Drew Robinson.

