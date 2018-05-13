Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Holds Padres to one run in no-decision

Wacha allowed one run on three hits and one walk while striking out five over six innings in a no-decision against the Padres on Saturday.

The right-hander took advantage of a strong matchup, but Tyson Ross was just as good on the other side and that kept Wacha out of the win column. Wacha has not allowed more than three earned runs in a start since his first outing of the year, giving up just one homer over 39 innings spanning his last seven starts. He gets the Phillies at home next week.