Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Holds Padres to one run in no-decision
Wacha allowed one run on three hits and one walk while striking out five over six innings in a no-decision against the Padres on Saturday.
The right-hander took advantage of a strong matchup, but Tyson Ross was just as good on the other side and that kept Wacha out of the win column. Wacha has not allowed more than three earned runs in a start since his first outing of the year, giving up just one homer over 39 innings spanning his last seven starts. He gets the Phillies at home next week.
More News
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Another no-decision Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Goes five innings in no-decision•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Beats Mets for fourth straight win•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Gets win with quality start•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Start pushed to Friday•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Start bumped back to Wednesday•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Bregman
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Kyle Schwarber, fade Yoenis Cespedes
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...