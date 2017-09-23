Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Lasts five innings in Friday no decision
Wacha (12-8) allowed two runs on three hits and one walk while striking out four across five innings, but received no decision Friday against the Pirates.
Wacha held the Pirates scoreless the first time through the lineup, but allowed a pair of runs in the fourth inning that erased a 2-0 lead he was given, and as a result he was unable to earn his 13th victory of the season. He's held opponents to three or fewer earned runs in each of his last five starts, and he's been an adequate fantasy option down the stretch. He'll make his next start Wednesday against the Cubs.
