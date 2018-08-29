Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Leaves Tuesday's rehab start
Wacha (oblique) exited Tuesday's rehab start at Double-A Springfield with an apparent injury, Derek Shore of The Cardinal Nation reports.
Wacha lasted less than three innings before leaving the game, and allowed five earned runs on six hits while throwing 52 pitches. It remains unclear whether the 27-year-old aggravated the oblique strain that landed him on the disabled list in mid-June or is dealing with a new ailment, but it remains a worrying development regardless.
More News
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: To make next rehab start Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Encouraging second rehab outing•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Next rehab appearance set•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Struggles in first rehab turn•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Begins rehab assignment•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: On cusp of rehab stint•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
12 pitchers who may not be worth it
Some of the pitchers we had grown to trust are faltering at the worst possible time. Scott...
-
Waivers: Luis Urias gets his chance
The Padres call up an intriguing middle infield prospect, and Tyler White continues to make...
-
Waivers: Giolito showing upside
Looking for some upside down the stretch? The former top pitching prospect in baseball could...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 23
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start