Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Likely headed to DL

Wacha (strained left oblique) will get an MRI on Thursday but appears to be headed for a disabled list stint, Mark Saxon of The Athletic St. Louis reports.

The strain was severe enough that breathing caused him pain after he came out of Wednesday's game against the Phillies. He gave up three runs (one earned) on six hits and two walks while striking out two in 3.2 innings before leaving with the injury. Manager Mike Matheny said Wacha suffered the injury on the last pitch of this outing, FOX Sports Midwest reports. Saxon alluded to the fact that this injury may have cost Wacha a trip to the All-Star game. The righty has a 3.20 ERA, 71 strikeouts and eight wins in 84.1 innings through 15 starts. Austin Gomber, who is currently in the big-league bullpen, and John Gant, who is in the Triple-A rotation, appear to be the best options currently on the 40-man roster to take Wacha's rotation spot. If the Cardinals want to go with someone not currently on the 40-man, Dakota Hudson would be a fine option.