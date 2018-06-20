Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Likely headed to DL
Wacha (strained left oblique) will get an MRI on Thursday but appears to be headed for a disabled list stint, Mark Saxon of The Athletic St. Louis reports.
The strain was severe enough that breathing caused him pain after he came out of Wednesday's game against the Phillies. He gave up three runs (one earned) on six hits and two walks while striking out two in 3.2 innings before leaving with the injury. Manager Mike Matheny said Wacha suffered the injury on the last pitch of this outing, FOX Sports Midwest reports. Saxon alluded to the fact that this injury may have cost Wacha a trip to the All-Star game. The righty has a 3.20 ERA, 71 strikeouts and eight wins in 84.1 innings through 15 starts. Austin Gomber, who is currently in the big-league bullpen, and John Gant, who is in the Triple-A rotation, appear to be the best options currently on the 40-man roster to take Wacha's rotation spot. If the Cardinals want to go with someone not currently on the 40-man, Dakota Hudson would be a fine option.
More News
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Suffers left oblique strain•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Exits with trainer•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Allows three home runs in loss•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Picks up eighth win Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Takes no-hitter into ninth inning•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Stifles Brewers for sixth win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Fantasy Underachievers
Too many disappointments in the first two rounds. Let’s figure out which players will bust...
-
Fantasy baseball: Stanton struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-200 rest-of-season H2H rankings
Scott White ranks the top-200 players for H2H scoring leagues with an eye on the rest of the...
-
Replacing closers Strickland, Herrera
An injury and a trade have opened the door to ninth-inning duties in San Francisco and Kansas...
-
Waivers: German, Peralta
If Domingo German somehow went unclaimed for the two-start week, you need to correct it, according...
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield moving up
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart