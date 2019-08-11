Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Likely to rejoin rotation

Wacha will "likely" make a start in this week's series against the Reds, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Manager Mike Shildt wouldn't specify which game Wacha would start and wouldn't guarantee he would start this upcoming week, but it sounds like the righty will get another chance after having a start skipped this week. He has a 4.32 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 27 strikeouts in 41.2 innings over his last 10 appearances.