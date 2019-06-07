Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Likely to start Monday

Manager Mike Shildt said Wacha is "in heavy pencil" to start Monday's game at Miami, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Wacha was always considered a candidate to start Monday following Wednesday's rainout, but he now appears to be the favorite, assuming he isn't called upon out of the bullpen this weekend in Chicago. The 28-year-old struggled through nine starts before being shifted to the bullpen in late May, posting a 5.59 ERA, 1.69 WHIP and 43:29 K:BB over 46.2 innings.