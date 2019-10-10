Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Likely won't be on NLCS roster

Wacha (shoulder) likely won't be on the roster for the National League Championship Series against the Nationals, Jeff Jones of MLB.com reports.

Wacha threw a bullpen session Wednesday, but manager Mike Shildt indicated Thursday that the team will likely keep the same roster for the NLCS as it used in the NLDS. The right-hander could return if the Cardinals advance to the World Series if he feels healthy enough. Wacha suffered a mild right shoulder sprain Sept. 25.