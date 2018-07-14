Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Making progress, but still not throwing

Wacha (oblique) underwent another ultrasound this week to gauge his progress, but he has still not received clearance to begin a throwing program, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

Wacha sustained his injury June 20 and has been making steady but deliberate progress. General manager John Mozeliak says the team remains "encouraged" about Wacha's healing, yet he's still some time away from returning. The team estimates that Wacha will require a multi-week minor-league rehab stint to build his stamina and arm back up, so he's not expected to return to the rotation until mid-August at the earliest.