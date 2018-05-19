Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Moves to 5-1
Wacha (5-1) got the win over the Phillies on Friday, giving up two earned runs on five hits over six innings, striking out eight and walking two as the Cardinals trounced Philadelphia 12-4.
Wacha was the beneficiary of some great run support in this one but he got a deserved fifth victory of the season with a solid outing that lowered his ERA to 3.08 through 49.2 innings. He's been pitching well all season, in part due to his solid job at limiting the long balls, as he's served up just three homers over his first nine starts. That, along with his 44:21 K:BB, is a good recipe for success and Wacha will look to keep up the positive momentum going in his next start against the Royals next Wednesday.
More News
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Holds Padres to one run in no-decision•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Another no-decision Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Goes five innings in no-decision•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Beats Mets for fourth straight win•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Gets win with quality start•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Start pushed to Friday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Podcast: Top players to add
Need some pitchers to stream next week or some prospects to stash? We’ve got that and more...
-
Prospects: Soto over Meadows
Austin Meadows is coming up to the big leagues, but there's a reason he wasn't among Scott...
-
SP breakouts: Buy, sell, hold?
Breakouts come in different forms. So which starting pitchers can really sustain their impressive...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt dropping
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart