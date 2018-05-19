Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Moves to 5-1

Wacha (5-1) got the win over the Phillies on Friday, giving up two earned runs on five hits over six innings, striking out eight and walking two as the Cardinals trounced Philadelphia 12-4.

Wacha was the beneficiary of some great run support in this one but he got a deserved fifth victory of the season with a solid outing that lowered his ERA to 3.08 through 49.2 innings. He's been pitching well all season, in part due to his solid job at limiting the long balls, as he's served up just three homers over his first nine starts. That, along with his 44:21 K:BB, is a good recipe for success and Wacha will look to keep up the positive momentum going in his next start against the Royals next Wednesday.