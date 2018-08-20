Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Next rehab appearance set

Wacha (oblique) will make his next rehab appearance with Double-A Springfield on Thursday, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

The news was confirmed by interim manager Mike Shildt, with the move up in competition at least a mild surprise given how Wacha struggled in his first minor-league outing with High-A Palm Beach on Saturday. Wacha was charged with three earned runs over just two-thirds of an inning, but the Cardinals apparently view that hiccup as an outlier. The right-hander is likely to make at least another pair of rehab appearances following Thursday's outing, with an eventual move up to Triple-A Memphis likely.