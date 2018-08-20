Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Next rehab appearance set
Wacha (oblique) will make his next rehab appearance with Double-A Springfield on Thursday, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
The news was confirmed by interim manager Mike Shildt, with the move up in competition at least a mild surprise given how Wacha struggled in his first minor-league outing with High-A Palm Beach on Saturday. Wacha was charged with three earned runs over just two-thirds of an inning, but the Cardinals apparently view that hiccup as an outlier. The right-hander is likely to make at least another pair of rehab appearances following Thursday's outing, with an eventual move up to Triple-A Memphis likely.
More News
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Struggles in first rehab turn•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Begins rehab assignment•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: On cusp of rehab stint•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Ramping up physical activity•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Throws successful bullpen•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Remains in St. Louis during team's road trip•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Kopech isn't a sure bet to make two starts in his Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), but our Scott...
-
Waivers: Consider Castillo, Musgrove
Miss out on adding hot-shot prospect Michael Kopech? Chris Towers identifies a few high-upside...
-
Michael Kopech's here — get excited
Pitching prospects aren't as likely as hitting prospects to make an immediate impact in Fantasy...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 22
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Dynasty: Players gaining, losing value
Some big names have damaged their long-term outlook over the past couple months, but there...