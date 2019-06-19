Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Next start confirmed

Wacha has been confirmed as the starter for Friday's game against the Angels, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

The Cardinals have set their rotation for the remainder of the week, with Daniel Ponce de Leon making a spot start Wednesday and Adam Wainwright (hamstring) now confirmed to come off the injured list for Thursday's turn. That sets up Wacha to try and rebound from a disastrous performance against the Mets in his most recent start while facing a potent Angels squad, one that will feature Albert Pujols in his return to Busch Stadium after spending the first 11 seasons of his career in St. Louis.