Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Next start set

Wacha will start next Monday's game against the Dodgers with Daniel Ponce de Leon having been optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Wednesday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

The inconsistent right-hander will get yet another crack as a starter after a rollercoaster season that sees him currently sporting career-worst figures in ERA (5.15) and WHIP (1.61). Wacha owns a 5.05 ERA, .284 BAA and .361 wOBA across 73 innings as a starter this season, and he actually had seemed to be hitting his stride in a long-relief role out of the bullpen of late. Over his last three appearances, all in relief, Wacha allowed two earned runs on 12 hits and a walk while generating a 7:1 K:BB across 8.1 innings.